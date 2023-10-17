NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks (Bills, Seahawks and AFC West Team Headline Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 7.
If you have made it this far in your Survivor Pool, congratulations, you've survived one third of the 2023 NFL season!
It's not an easy feat, especially with some of the upsets that we've seen so far this season. Things get a little tougher in Week 7, as bye weeks are really limiting the options for who to pick this week.
Six teams are on the bye – the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets – which means there are just 13 games on the docket.
For more Week 7 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
The BetSided team has you covered with their top picks for this week. First let's recap last week's selections, which was another 4-0 week:
NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Miami Dolphins (W)
- Joe Summers: Buffalo Bills (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Los Angeles Rams (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Los Angeles Rams (W)
We’re looking to help those still alive in their Survivor Pool or in a buy back situation to stay alive week to week.
NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks
Seattle Seahawks
I'm not sure there is going to be a better time to take the Seattle Seahawks this season than when they host the Arizona Cardinals.
After hanging around in their first few games this season, the Cardinals have gotten thoroughly outplayed the last three weeks, losing their last three games by a combined 50 points.
Now, they are taking on a 3-2 Seattle team that is coming off a tough road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. I'd expect the Seahawks to treat this game as a must-win, especially at home. -- Peter Dewey
Seattle has three straight wins over Arizona and should feast against a Cardinals defense that's giving up 27 points per game.Kenneth Walker is the key to this game.
The Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams just gashed Arizona's poor run defense for 158 yards on nearly eight yards a carry, so Walker should be salivating at what the numbers he could put up this week.
Coming off a frustrating loss to the Bengals that they easily could have won, the Seahawks won't let this opportunity slip through their fingers.
The Cardinals are 1-12 in their last 13 games dating back to last season and won't get another victory here.
Expect a classic Pete Carroll throwback game with Walker leading the way in a decisive Seattle win. -- Joe Summers
Las Vegas Raiders
This is the perfect week to take a shot on a bad team in your Survivor Pools.
After all, you can't use good teams every week.
The Chicago Bears have labeled Justin Fields as "doubtful" for Sunday's game, and taking away the dynamic starting quarterback from an already awful team is a recipe for disaster.
Their offense will have no teeth whatsoever without Fields under center, and their defense has consistently been a bottom three unit all season.
Make no mistake, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't great either, but they should be able to handle a bad Bears team without their quarterback. -- Iain MacMillan
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills gave a scare to anyone who picked them over the New York Giants last week, but don’t let that shy you away from picking them this week.
Buffalo is favored by nine points over New England (biggest spread of the week) and it’s hard to see how the Patriots can keep up.
New England is 31st in the NFL with 12 points per game and 29th in the NFL with 4.5 yards per play.
It’s hard to see how that changes against a Buffalo defense allowing just 14.8 points per game (3rd in NFL). -- Vinnie Portell
