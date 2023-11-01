NFL Week 9 Upset Picks (Giants, Commanders Among Top Predictions This Week)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
It was not a great Week 8 for upset picks, as the BetSided team saw both the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns fall short to go 0-2.
The Browns led late against the Seattle Seahawks, but a touchdown by Jaxon Smith-Njigba foiled any chance of a Cleveland upset.
That's alright though, because we're back with two more picks for Week 9 -- where there are plenty of short spreads to pick an upset from.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 6-11 (-2.23 units)
For more Week 9 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 9 of 2023 Season
Washington Commanders (+136) at New England Patriots
The Washington Commanders and Sam Howell just carved up a tough Philly defense in Week 8, and now they get the New England Patriots who are on life support after falling to 2-6.
I think this Washington team can score against New England, who may not be able to return the favor. The Patriots are 26th in yards per play and 29th in points scored this season.
The Patriots also lost No. 1 receive Kendrick Bourne for the season on Sunday.
The team did have a good home win over Buffalo, but it's hard to see the Patriots turning this season around. Even though Washington sold pieces at the deadline, I think it is live to pull off the upset this week. -- Peter Dewey
New York Giants (+124) at Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the worst coached team in the NFL and I have no desire to bet on them for the foreseeable future, especially when they're set as favorites.
The New York Giants get Daniel Jones back this week, which should give their offense a boost.
Furthermore, their defense has completely come alive lately. Over their last three games, the Giants are giving up just 4.4 yards per play, that's the second best mark in the league over each team's last three games.
On top of that, they're averaging 3.3 sacks per game over that stretch.
The Raiders are a dumpster fire and seem to be imploding with Davante Adams voicing his frustrations. Meanwhile, the Giants have a breath of life. I'll take them to win this game outright as my upset of the week. -- Iain MacMillan
