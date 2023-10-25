NFL Week 8 Upset Picks (Rams Over Cowboys; Browns Highlight Expert Predictions)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 7 in the NFL was filled with upsets, as eight different underdogs endeed up winning in the 13-game slate.
With all 16 teams back in action in Week 8, there are plenty of games to pick an upset from, and the BetSided team is looking to do just that after going 1-1 on our picks last week.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came through with a huge road win over the Los Angeles Rams to win Peter Dewey's upset pick in Week 7.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 6-9 (-0.23 units)
For more Week 8 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 8 of 2023 Season
Los Angeles Rams (+230) at Dallas Cowboys
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were upset as massive favorites against the worst team in football, the Arizona Cardinals?
Do you also remember then they were steamrolled on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers?
Apparently some people don't because after one close win against the now 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers, people are starting to claim the Cowboys are NFC contenders again. I'm not buying it.
The Los Angeles Rams are primed to play spoiler at times this season as long as Matt Stafford and their group of dynamic receivers stay healthy. They also outrank Dallas in Net Yards per Play at +0.4 compared to 0.0 for Dallas. I'll take a shot on them upsetting the Cowboys and handing them their third loss of the season. -- Iain MacMillan
Cleveland Browns (+140) at Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland has some issues at quarterback with Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury, but the team's defense has been elite this season.
Cleveland won a high-scoring game in Week 7, as P.J. Walker made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-38. With the Seattle Seahawks up next, Cleveland could pull off another road win.
The Seahawks have looked good this season, but they have struggled on offense as of late, scoring 20 points against a bad Arizona team and just 13 against Cincinnati in Week 6. I'm worried about this team against an elite defense, even at home.
There aren't many upsets I love this week, but Cleveland is a solid football team that may be a little undervalued heading into this matchup. -- Peter Dewey
