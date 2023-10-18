NFL Week 7 Upset Picks (Chargers Shock Rival; Back Mike Tomlin?)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Looking to bet on an upset in the NFL Week 7?
If so, you've come to the right place. There are a ton of short spreads in the NFL this week, as nine of the 13 games have a spread of three points or fewer.
That gives us a few chances to pick some upsets that aren't too crazy to fathom. After an 0-2 showing in Week 6, BetSided's editors Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey are in need of a bounce-back showing.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 5-8 (-0.59 units)
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 7 of 2023 Season
Los Angeles Chargers (+210) at Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been playing with fire lately, allowing inferior opponents to stick with them until the end of games.
That's eventually going to come back to haunt them, and it may do just that when they take on the Chargers, the best team they've faced since the Detroit Lions on opening night.
Despite a disappointing performance on Monday night, the Chargers offense is still a top 10 unit, ranking eighth in the NFL in yards per play (5.6) and seventh in EPA/Play.
Meanwhile, their defense has taken significant steps forward since the first couple weeks of the season, and they should be able to do enough to keep Patrick Mahomes in check on Sunday.
I'll take a shot on the Chargers to upset their AFC West rival and get their season back on track in Week 7. -- Iain MacMillan
Pittsburgh Steelers (+136) at Los Angeles Rams
The Pittsburgh Steelers are fresh off of a bye, and that's usually a good sign for Mike Tomlin-coached teams.
The Steelers head coach is 14-5 straight up after a bye in his career, and since he entered the NFL as a head coach in 2007, the Steelers are a league best 54-31-5 against the spread as underdogs.
The Los Angeles Rams have a solid offense, but the team may be down multiple running backs in Ronnie Rivers and Kyren Williams this week. That could turn Matthew Stafford and company into a one-dimensional offense.
The Steelers have a scary pass rush, headlined by T.J. Watt, so if the offense can just give them something -- not that it has so far in 2023 -- Pittsburgh may be able to pull off the upset. -- Peter Dewey
