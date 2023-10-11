NFL Week 6 Upset Picks (Wrong Team Favored in Seahawks-Bengals; Fade Dallas Again?)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
The BetSided team is setting out to find the best NFL upset picks each week of the 2023 season, and so far we're up +1.41 units through five weeks.
Last week was not our best showing, as the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams both came up short in the upset selections. Houston had the lead before losing on a last-second field goal while the Rams lost by nine to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 5-6 (+1.41 units)
The 0-2 showing in Week 5 sets up a spot for a bounce-back showing in Week 6, and Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan each have a pick for this week's games.
For more Week 6 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
If you plan on tailing these upset picks, DraftKings Sportsbook has a can’t-miss welcome offer for new users. If you sign up for DraftKings with the link below, deposit and wager $5 on any game, you’ll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 6 of 2023 Season
Seattle Seahawks (+136) at Cincinnati Bengals
Even in their wins this season, the Cincinnati Bengals haven't looked impressive.
They're still 31st in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-1.4) and I have yet to see anything from them that makes me want to bet on them at all, let alone bet on them as favorites.
The Seattle Seahawks outrank them in net yards per play (10th), Rush EPA/Play, Dropback EPA/play, and opponent Rush EPA/play.
While I didn't have a ton of faith in Seattle heading into this season, the Seahawks have impressed me through their first four games and now they get to enter this game well-rested off a bye week. The wrong team is favored in this game. -- Iain MacMillan
Los Angeles Chargers (+110) vs. Dallas Cowboys
I can't get behind the Dallas Cowboys as road favorites in Week 6 -- even on Monday Night Football.
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a bye, and they may be able to get Austin Ekeler back in the lineup, which would be a huge boost to the team's offense.
Los Angeles is 2-2 on the season, picking up wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders before entering the bye. While the Chargers have been awful on defense (29th in yards per play allowed), they have been one of the better offenses in the league, ranking eighth in offensive yards per play.
Dallas has beaten up on bad teams (the New York Jets, New York Giants and New England Patriots), but they were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football last week.
I don't think this team is as good as some thought early on in this season, and a step up in class against the Chargers and an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert is going to be a tough test.
Dallas should not be favored on the road. -- Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.