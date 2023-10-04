NFL Week 5 Upset Picks (Take Texans to Win Again, Plus NFC Shocker to Bet)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Through four weeks of the NFL season, the BetSided team has thrived with upset picks, going +3.41 units with our plays.
Last week, Peter Dewey hit on the Baltimore Ravens as moneyline dogs against the Cleveland Browns, but Iain MacMillan's bold pick for the New England Patriots did not come to fruition. Still, a 1-1 week is a positive one when betting underdogs.
We're hoping to keep that rolling with two more upsets to consider betting for Week 5.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 5-4 (+3.41 units)
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 5 of 2023 Season
Los Angeles Rams (+185) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The defending NFC champions are 4-0 to start the season, but if you've watched any of their games you know they still haven't quite looked like the version of the Philadelphia Eagles that dominated the NFC last season.
In fact, they currently sit at 10th in the NFL in net yards per play through the first four weeks at +0.4.
Those are still solid numbers, but nowhere near their 2022 metrics.
Then there's the Los Angeles Rams, who have been one of the most surprising teams this season.
They're just 2-2 on the year, but they've looked plenty better than people expected and actually outrank the Eagles in net yards per play, coming in at eighth at +0.4. It's a bold call, but I'm going to take a shot on Los Angeles to pull off the upset. -- Iain MacMillan
Houston Texans (+110) at Atlanta Falcons
I shared this pick in my straight up picks this week, and it's by far my favorite upset pick on the board.
The Houston Texans have pulled off back-to-back impressive wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, winning both games by 20 or more points.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have dropped two straight, including a loss to the Jaguars in London last week. The team mustered just seven points against the Jags defense -- the same defense that CJ Stroud and the Texans scored 37 points against.
I simply don't trust Desmond Ridder, as the Atlanta offense has put up just 13 points over the last two weeks. Ridder can't make the throws necessary to keep the team in games when it is behind, so I'll gladly back the Texans and their much-improved offense to win this matchup. -- Peter Dewey
