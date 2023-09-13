Northwestern vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Northwestern scored a blowout win in Week 2, but is facing a far tougher opponent in Duke on the road.
By Reed Wallach
Northwestern travels to Duke with a 1-1 record on the year after getting on track by blowing out UTEP at home following a double-digit loss against Rutgers to open the season.
However, Duke figures to be a contender in the ACC this season, a far step up in competition. The Blue Devils have one of the biggest wins of the season, at home in Week 1 against Clemson, will the team win in the rare spot as a massive favorite?
Here are the odds for this non-conference Power 5 matchup:
Northwestern vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Northwestern vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Both teams are 1-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Both teams have gone OVER and UNDER in a game this season
- Duke went 8-4 ATS under Mike Elko
Northwestern vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Northwestern Record: 1-1
- Duke Record: 2-0
Northwestern vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Northwestern
Ben Bryant: The Wildcats were able to build a first-half lead against UTEP, making Bryant's game a bit easier. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 116 yards, but will be needed against a Duke defense that allowed seven points to Clemson and Lafayette each. Further, Northwestern's run game may struggle against a formidable Duke defense after picking up just 12 total yards on the ground against Rutgers in Week 1.
Duke
Riley Leonard: The Duke offense revolves around the dual-threat quarterback and will be a nightmare for the Wildcats to slow down. Leonard anchors a Blue Devils offense that is 37th in success rate this season and is one of three players to rush for more than 100 yards through two games.
Northwestern vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
After a dream season under Elko in his first year, Duke doesn't appear to be a one-year fad as a high-level ACC team. This team figures to be a tough out in any game this season.
However, this is one where the team is expected to win with margin and outclass an opponent, and there may be some growing pains with the rise in that rating. While Northwestern looks like a team in disarray given an offseason scandal surrounding former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the defense was able to limit Rutgers to fewer than four yards per play and showed some explosive playmaking abilities on offense against UTEP.
Duke is a step up in class, but Northwestern may have some flare in the passing game with a veteran like Bryant, who had more than double the big-time throws to turnover-worthy plays last season at Cincinnati, at quarterback. This is a lofty number for a methodical Blue Devils offense to cover. I'll side with the underdog to find the end zone twice and cover the three-possession spread at a big number.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
