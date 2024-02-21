Noted Sports Bettor Makes Massive Wager on Tennessee to Win March Madness National Championship
By Reed Wallach
As we get closer to the NCAA Tournament, sports bettors are hoping on respective teams bandwagons ahead of a potential March Madness run.
Noted sports betting personality Marco Parlay has made his respective wager, betting on Tennessee to cut down the nets and win the 2024 NCAA Tournament at +1400 odds in hopes of netting $2.8 million dollars at DraftKings Sportsbook.
While the sports bettor is wagering on Tennessee, he's also betting on history, as the Volunteers haven't made a Final Four let alone won a National Championship in its program's history.
However, the Vols meet the historical criteria of a National Champion behind the emergence of Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, who is putting up an All-American season for Rick Barnes' squad, averaging 20 points with five rebounds while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
Tennessee is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per the consensus bracketology from Bracket Matrix and the Vols are towards the odds board to win it all this season. At least one big bettor is certainly counting on it.
As February comes to a close, get familiar with the odds for this year's National Championship, which you can find below.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users, sign up below and get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000! All you have to do is sign up!
2024 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.