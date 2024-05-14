Odds Leak for Bengals vs. Chiefs Matchup in 2024 NFL Season
By Peter Dewey
The first two matchups of the 2024 NFL season for the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are in, and they're going to be tough.
Kansas City opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens -- a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game -- and it is favored by three points against Lamar Jackson and company in the opening odds.
Now, the NFL has leaked the Week 2 matchup for Patrick Mahomes and company, as they'll face the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow in yet another marquee matchup.
The Chiefs are once again favored at home, but there is a lot of history between these teams that could favor the Bengals and Joe Burrow.
Here's a look at the opening odds for this Week 2 showdown:
Bengals vs. Chiefs Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +4 (-110)
- Chiefs -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +164
- Chiefs: -198
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Based on these odds, the Chiefs have a 66.44 percent chance to win this game against the Bengals.
Kansas City was just 5-4 straight up at Arrowhead Stadium last season, but it dominated in 2022, going 7-1 during the regular season at home.
With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow coming off an injury and still there being some uncertainty around Tee Higgins' future in Cincy, it makes sense that the Chiefs have the edge in these early odds.
Joe Burrow Is Undefeated vs. Chiefs in Regular Season
Burrow has never lost a regular season game to Kansas City, going 3-0 in three matchups with Patrick Mahomes in his career.
However, Mahomes did get the best of Burrow in the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 season, ending Cincinnati's season.
If bettors feel that this trend holds up, Burrow and the Bengals could be an intriguing bet as four-point underdogs or on the moneyline at +164.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
