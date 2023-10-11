Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Can the Buckeyes put together a full 60 minutes to cover on the road?
By Reed Wallach
Ohio State's undefeated season rolls on as the team continues Big Ten play at Purdue on Saturday afternoon.
The Buckeyes have been prone to slow starts all season, including last week as the team struggled to get a margin on Maryland until the late fourth quarter to cover the closing spread. While Ohio State is still in the mix for the College Football Playoff, the team could use a few dominant wins on its ledger, can the Buckeyes get one on Saturday against a poor Big Ten defense in Purdue?
Here's how I'm betting this conference matchup:
Ohio State vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Purdue vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS)
- Purdue is 2-4 ATS this season
- Purdue is 1-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Ohio State has gone UNDER in four of five games this season
Ohio State vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Ohio State Record: 5-0
- Purdue Record: 2-4
Ohio State vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr.: Harrison Jr. lifted the Buckeyes up after being tied at halftime against Maryland, finishing the game with eight catches for 163 yards with a touchdown. The best receiver in college football has lived up to the hype this season, catching 25 passes for 499 yards with four touchdowns as he goes up against a lackluster Purdue defense that is right around the national average in EPA/Pass.
Purdue
Hudson Card: If Purdue wants to pull a stunner, it'll come on the arm of Card. In wins' Card has passed for 465 yards with four big-time throws to zero turnover-worthy plays while completing 68% of his passes. However, in four losses, Card has six big-time throws to 11 turnover-worthy plays while completing only 60% of his passes.
Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
The Buckeyes pulled away from Maryland late last week after a sluggish start at home, giving us bettors a break on the price against Purdue.
The Boilermakers defense is one of the weaker units in the Big 10, 92nd in EPA/Play and 95th in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade. I believe that Ohio State will be able to impose its will on defense, an elite unit this season, and get the offense going early against a Purdue team that has allowed 35 or more three times already this season.
While Ohio State hasn't been the dominant unit on offense we have come to expect, this is a matchup nightmare for Purdue, who hasn't been able to stay in front of even the decent offenses the team has faced like Fresno State, Syracuse, and Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes defense should push around Purdue's offensive line that has allowed 41 tackles for loss (106th in the country). OSU is a defensive-minded team this season despite the talent on offense, fourth in yards per play allowed. I expect the team to win in blowout fashion.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
