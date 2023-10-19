Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Get ready for the highly anticipated college football clash between Ole Miss and Auburn in Week 8.
By Reed Wallach
Auburn's poor season has continued after losing big at LSU last week, but the team has a ton on the line this week as Ole Miss comes to town.
First year head coach Hugh Freeze will be going up against his former club when the Rebels come to town on Saturday night, who are coached by Lane Kiffin. Ironically, Kiffin was in the running for the Auburn job last year. With a ton of storylines going on off the field, how should we bet this game on the field?
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Auburn is 2-4 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 3-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Ole Miss has gone UNDER in both road games this season
Ole Miss vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Ole Miss Record: 5-1
- Auburn Record: 3-3
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart has been on point for the Rebels this season, the second campaign under center for him in Kiffin's system. With injuries around him, Dart has done plenty of heavy lifting, passing for 1,638 yards with a 12-2 touchdown to interception while completing 64% of his passes. He has also added over 300 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
Auburn
Jarquez Hunter: The Tigers have zero semblance of a passing game, 111th in EPA/Pass and rotating between Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford. However, Hunter has done his best to hold up the offense, rushing for 218 yards with three touchodwns on 57 carries.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
You can't trust this Auburn offense whatsoever. The team has zero identity passing the ball, as noted above, and the team has resorted to essentially a wildcat offense with Ashford being a run-first quarterback with zero threat to move the ball vertically through the air.
However, the defense has held up nicely over the balance of the season. The team is 52nd in EPA/Play and the team is top 20 in Pro Football Focus' rush defense grade. Ole Miss has had shaky offensive line play this season, 90th in tackles for loss allowed and offensive line yards, so I believe Auburn will look to get off the field and play keep away with the explosive, yet volatile Ole Miss offense.
Kiffin is one of the best offensive minds in the sport, but he can put himself into trouble with aggressive play calling.
I believe Freeze knows he's out-gunned on offense and needs to limit this game and try to attack on the ground. The Rebels are only 77th in success rate and 79th in defensive line yards. If Auburn can get a push up front the team should be able to move the ball at a decent clip, but I don't trust Thorne (or Ashford) to put the ball in the end zone much.
I'll go with the under as I don't trust either team in these specific situations -- Ole Miss being a road favorite -- or Auburn to punch up in weight class with this bad of an offense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
