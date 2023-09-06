Ole Miss vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
The reigning AAC champions looked like it hadn't missed a beat in a big Week 1 victory, how will the team fare against an SEC opponent in Ole Miss?
By Reed Wallach
Tulane had a dream season in 2022, capped by winning the AAC Championship and beating USC in the Cotton Bowl.
It appears that the Green Wave are still a force to be reckoned with after disposing of Sun Belt contender South Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup, 37-17. Tulane now hosts SEC foe Ole Miss on Saturday in hopes of making another statement on a higher scale.
Here's everything you need to know for this non conference showdown. You can read more about some of the big games in Week 2 with our early betting preview here!
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Tulane vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Tulane is 8-5 against the spread (ATS) as a home underdog since Willie Fritz took over in 2016
- Tulane was 11-2 ATS last season
- Ole Miss was 0-5-1 ATS as a single digit favorite last season
Ole Miss vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Ole Miss Record: 1-0
- Tulane Record: 1-0
Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart was pushed by Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders leading up to the season, but eased any concerns in the team's demolition of FCS foe Mercer. Dart completed 78% of his passes for 334 yards with four passing touchdowns in the Rebels 73-7 victory.
Tulane
Michael Pratt: Pratt was fantastic in the Green Wave's opening victory, completing 14-of-15 passes for 294 yards with four touchdown throws. The veteran quarterback will need to shoulder more of the offensive load with Tyjae Spears now playing for the Tennessee Titans, but passed his first test with flying colors.
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
This number has been on the move early in the week, but at over a touchdown I can't help but not fancy the Tulane side.
The Green Wave throttled a formidable South Alabama defense through the air, averaging more than 18 yards per attempt. This will be a different story against an Ole Miss defense that has SEC athletes all over, but the Green Wave have assauged some negative thoughts heading into the year, especially with wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, who hauled in three of four targets for 106 yards with two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Tulane's defense got to Carter Bradley five times and shut down the Jaguars usually strong run game to less than three yards per carry. First year defensive coordinator Shiel Wood has the defense operating at high level after building a top 20 defense at Troy last season.
While Ole Miss has offensive firepower, I do question if the team is built to win by margin on the road given it's typical struggles dating back to last season with Dart under center. Tulane's offense carried its defense last season, but the D is on the upswing behind the new DC in hopes of improving from bottom third in terms of EPA/Play and success rate.
With that in mind, I'll take the home underdog catching over a touchdown.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!