Pacers vs. Celtics Final Score Prediction for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
The stage is set for the Eastern Conference Finals as the Indiana Pacers head to TD Garden Tuesday night for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.
Indiana went on the road and pulled out the series win over the New York Knicks with an impressive Game 7 on Sunday. Still, the Pacers are a heavy underdog to upset the top-seeded Celtics. Can they pull out a shocker in the series opener in one of the toughest venues for road teams?
Using the latest betting odds, here’s an attempt to predict the final score for Game 1 of Pacers-Celtics.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +10 (-110)
- Celtics -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers +330
- Celtics -425
Total: 221.5 (-110/-110)
Pacers vs. Celtics Expert Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, Betsided’s Peter Dewey attacked the Boston Celtics early in this game with a first-half spread bet, explaining that the Celtics have the NBA’s best record in the opening half by a wide margin (62-29-1 ATS).
That impressive record, paired with Boston’s strong showing in a pair of series openers already this postseason, makes a strong case for the Celtics to get off on the right foot.
Boston was a big Game 1 favorite in each of its previous two playoff series and had no trouble starting strong with a 20-point first-round victory over the Miami Heat and a 25-point blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Furthermore, this feeds into the classic “Rest vs. Rust” debate, but Boston has been excellent with a rest advantage this season (16-12-1 ATS).
On the other side, Indiana plays at one of the league’s fastest tempos and it doesn’t translate into success on short turnarounds. The Pacers are just 7-10 ATS with a rest disadvantage this season.
Pacers vs. Celtics Final Score Prediction
With what’s at stake, the postseason is an unlikely spot for teams to sleepwalk in a big-time game. However, the Pacers just finished up a grueling, physical series with the New York Knicks that went the distance.
It’s fair to question how much is left in the tank for Indiana with just one day of rest before heading into TD Garden, where opponents have won just six times in 47 games. The Celtics were 3-2 in the regular season against the Pacers, including a 2-0 mark at home, which included a 155-104 drubbing early in the year.
However, this will be the first meeting between the two teams since Indiana made one of the league’s first big trade splashes by acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. Boston still has a top-5 defense in the NBA in giving up fast-break points and can match the Pacers’ up-tempo attack.
Given Boston’s four-day rest advantage for Tuesday since they finished off the Cavaliers in the second round on May 15, every sign points to Boston finding a way to pull away while the Pacers try to find their footing.
Final score prediction: Celtics 117, Pacers 103
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.