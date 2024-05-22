Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics escaped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a win to hold serve to start the series.
As 10-point favorites in Game 1, the Celtics squandered three different double digit leads before eventually winning by five in overtime, 133-128. The Indiana Pacers have gotten a bump in the market, but are still viewed as far inferior to the Celtics, can Boston put together a full 48 minute win against Indiana and win with ease?
Here’s our full betting preview for Thursday’s Game 2.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers: +9 (-108)
- Celtics: -9 (-112)
Moneyline:
- Pacers: +320
- Celtics: -405
Total: 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series Score: Celtics Lead 1-0
Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
Bennedict Mathurin - shoulder - OUT
Celtics Injury Report
Kristaps Porzingis - calf - OUT
Pacers vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: Haliburton had plenty of big moments in the Game 1 loss, scoring 25 points while making six threes and dishing out 10 assists, but also had some pivotal turnovers late that played a key role. Haliburton found answers by drawing Al Horford on switches, can the Pacers continue to lean into that before Kristaps Porzingis returns from injury, which is expected to be by Game 4, and make this a competitive series?
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Tatum finished the game with 36 points and 12 rebounds, but made only two of his eight threes and had some brutal turnovers that nearly cost Boston Game 1. However, Tatum tallied 10 points in overtime, hitting plenty of clutch shots to avoid the catastrophic loss. Can he play a more even keeled game and have Boston hold home court advantage?
Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Game 1 was a barnburner, with the Pacers continuing to shoot lights out from the field. The team is leading the postseason in effective field goal percentage at 58.2% and was able to generate high quality looks against Boston in an up-tempo affair.
However, I’m more bullish that it’s the Celtics that can hold up on offense. The team dominated the Pacers at the rim, shooting 73% from less than five feet, per NBA.com on 26 field goal attempts and getting to the free throw line 30 times.
Both Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to get into the paint and get high quality looks from in close, providing easy offense for Boston for all 48 minutes. The Celtics were willing to run with the Pacers and push off of makes considering the team has four capable ball handlers in the starting lineup, so while the pace was played at Indiana’s tempo (101.4 possessions, per NBA.com, which would be fourth highest in the regular season).
Now, Boston could opt to slow this game down and limit the possessions, but I’m still confident this team can get high quality looks all game, likely leaning more into shots at the rim instead of hoisting 45 three-point shots.
The Celtics have now scored 112 or more in every game, 118 or more in four of five, and I like the team to keep going over its team total.
PICK: Celtics Team Total OVER 117.5 (-102)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.