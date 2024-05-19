Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Back Corbin Burnes vs. Mariners)
We have 15 MLB games to watch and bet on today and nothing says we should stick to just sides and totals. In this article, I'm going to focus in on some player props that we can bet on today as well.
There are three pitchers I'm targeting with today's props. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Corbin Burnes OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+116)
- Colin Rea UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-106)
- Yu Darvish OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+120)
Mariners vs. Orioles Prop Bet
The Mariners' offense has struggled this season, especially when it comes to striking out. Ahead of today's games, they have a strikeout rate of 27.9%. That's the highest mark in the majors by 1.9%.
Things should set up well for Corbin Burnes of the Orioles to rack up Ks this afternoon. He's averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings this season, which is down 1.1 from last season. That tells me he's due for some positive regression when it comes to strikeouts and today's a great opportunity for him to bounce that average up. I'll bet on him to record at least eight today.
Pick: Corbin Burnes OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+116)
Brewers vs. Astros Prop Bet
The Mariners are the worst team in the Majors when it comes to striking out while the Astros are the best team in that area. They've struck out on just 17.5% of their plate appearances, which leads Major League Baseball. It's also 1.4% better than the next-best team.
They'll face Colin Rea of the Brewers today who has gone over 3.5 strikeouts in just four of his eight starts this season. He'll struggle to reach this total against the bats of the Astros.
Colin Rea UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-106)
Padres vs. Braves Prop Bet
As good as the Braves offense is, they're just average when it comes to not striking out. In fact, they have the third-highest strikeout rate, striking out on 23.2% of their plate appearances. Now, they'll face Yu Darvish of the Padres who has been on fire lately, including coming off a seven-strikeout performance against the Dodgers.
At a big plus-money price, I'll bet on Darvish to go over 5.5 strikeouts once again.
Yu Darvish OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+120)
