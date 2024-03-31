Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Back Gavin Stone on Sunday Night Baseball)
Giving you the best prop bets to back for Sunday's MLB action
A full slate of MLB games await us on Sunday. Starting with two games at 1:35 pm et and ending with Sunday Night Baseball between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, there's no shortness of baseball games to bet on.
If you're more of a prop bettor, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my three best player prop bets to wager on for Easter Sunday's action.
MLB Best Prop Bets Today
- Tyler Wells OVER 4.5 strikeouts
- Austin Martin OVER 0.5 hits
- Gavin Stone OVER 4.5 strikeouts
Angels vs. Orioles prop bet
I broke down my favorite prop of the day, Tyler Wells OVER 4.5 strikeouts, in today's edition of walf-off wagers:
"I'm targeting Tyler Wells' strikeout total for my favorite prop bet of the day. We're looking at a small sample size at this point of the season, but the Angels have been swinging and missing all over the place with 39.7% of their plate appearances ending in a strikeout.
"Wells increased his strikeout rate last season improving from 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022 to 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings last season. Let's hope that holds true in today's start against the Angels."
Twins vs. Royals prop bet
We're going to do our best to fade Brady Singer of the Royals, who gets the start for Kansas City today. He gave up 10.3 hits per nine innings last season, one of the worst marks amongst MLB starters in 2023.
Austin Martin will be making the second start of his MLB career and he's coming off a 2023 campaign in the minors where he rocked a .260 batting average including a .263 batting average in AAA. I'll back him to record his first MLB hit against the Royals today.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers prop bet
Gavin Stone averaged just 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four starts and eight appearances with the Dodgers last season, but let's remember he averaged 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors in 2022 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in his 19 starts and 21 appearances in AAA in 2023.
Now, he gets the start against a Cardinals team that has struck out on 27.5% of their plate appearances in the early goings of 2024. I'll back him to hit at least five strikeouts tonight.
