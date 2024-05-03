Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Ronel Blanco to Throw Heat vs. Mariners)
We have a loaded slate of MLB games set to take place on Friday as every series across the country begins their weekend set.
I've already broken down my best bets in terms of sides, but in this article we're going to focus on some prop bets instead. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Hunter Greene UNDER 1.5 walks allowed
- Reese Olson OVER 2.5 walks allowed
- Ronel Blanco OVER 6.5 strikeouts
Orioles vs. Reds Prop Bet
Hunter Greene has allowed 3.1 walks per nine innings this season but I expect him to go UNDER his set total of 1.5 at plus-money against the Orioles today. Including all 30 teams, the Baltimore Orioles rank dead last in walk rate, drawing a walk on just 6.6% of their plate appearances.
That lines up for Greene to keep the walks at a minimum tonight.
Tigers vs. Yankees Prop Bet
The Orioles have the lowest walk rate in the Majors but it's the New York Yankees who hold the highest walk rate, drawing a walk on 11.0% of their plate appearances. Now, they get to face a pitcher in Reese Olson who has walked three batters in two of his last four starts.
Expect them to draw a handful of walks against him tonight.
Mariners vs. Astros prop bet
The Seattle Mariners have had a big strikeout problem this season, striking out on 28.8% of their plate appearances, which is the most in the Majors by 1.6%. That means we should feel free to take the OVER on the strikeout total for whatever starting pitcher they're facing on any given day.
Today, that pitcher is Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros. He's coming off an eight-straight performance against the Rockies and he's averaging 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings this season.
