Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Luis Severino will go over his strikeout total vs. Reds)
Breaking down the best prop bets to place for Saturday's MLB action.
MLB props are becoming more and more popular this season based on how difficult it can be to predict which team will win. Perhaps it's easier for us bettors to try to stick to props instead, so that's what I'm going to do in this article.
I'm targeting three different pitcher props for Saturday's loaded slate. Let's dive into them.
MLB Prop Bets Today
- Joe Ryan UNDER 5.5 strikeouts
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 2.5 walks allowed
- Luis Severino OVER 6.5 strikeouts thrown
Guardians vs. Twins prop bet
Year after year, the Cleveland Guardians are one of the best teams in not striking out. They led the Majors in strikeout percentage last season at 18.7% and they're off to another hot start this season, striking out on just 16.6% of their plate appearances.
Joe Ryan for the Twins recorded five strikeouts in 5.1 innings against the Royals in his first start, so I'll go ahead and take the UNDER on his strikeout total once again in this AL Central showdown.
Dodgers vs. Cubs prop bet
I broke down why this is my favorite prop bet of the day in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
The Cubs have shown fantastic plate discipline this season. They have the highest walk percentage in the Majors, drawing a walk on 14.0% of their plate appearances. That's 1.4% better than the next-best team.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers against the Cubs today and while he has only walked one batter in 6.0 innings pitched so far, he walked 3.7 batters per nine innings in spring training and 1.5 batters per nine innings in Japan last season. This is a great plus-money prop to sprinkle on today.
Mets vs. Reds prop bet
The Reds have shown to have an aggressive batting strategy this year. They're going to swing for the fences and either hit a home run or strikeout. They're sixth in slugging but also have the third-highest strikeout rate at 28.3%.
We can take advantage of that by taking the OVER on Luis Severino's strikeout total of 6.5. He recorded six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched in his first start of the season.
