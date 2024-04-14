Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Yankees lead Majors in walks)
All 30 MLB teams are in action this Sunday and I've already given you my best bets to place in terms of sides and totals.
In this article, we're going to focus on player props instead, which have become increasingly popular amongst bettors. I have three locked in for Sunday's action. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Logan Allen OVER 1.5 walks allowed (-166)
- Nathan Eovaldi UNDER 5.5 strikeouts thrown (-125)
- Javier Assad OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+126)
Yankees vs. Guardians prop bet
No team has drawn more walks this season than the New York Yankees and it's not even close. They enter today's game with a walk rate of 13.7%, the best in the majors by 2.5%. That's going to make things tough for Logan Allen, who has already had a game this season where he gave up three walks to the Mariners.
All he has to do is allow two walks today and this bet will be a winner.
Rangers vs. Astros prop bet
The Houston Astros have the lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 16.8% of their plate appearances.
Nathan Eovaldi gets the start against them today and despite posting two straight eight-strikeout performances, those came against the Rays and the Athletics, two of the most strikeout-prone teams in MLB. He'll have a much tougher test today in the Astros so I'll back the UNDER on his strikeout total of 5.5.
Cubs vs. Mariners prop bet
One of the biggest causes for the Mariners' woes this season has been striking out. They've struck out on 29% of their plate appearances, the second-highest rate in the Majors so far this season.
Javier Assad is coming off a seven-strikeout performance against the Padres and should be well-poised to record at least six today. This is a great bet at the plus-money price tag.
