Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Celtics-Pacers Game 3, Tyrese Haliburton)
By Peter Dewey
The Indiana Pacers could be in trouble entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Guard Tyrese Haliburton – one of my prop picks for tonight’s action – left Game 3 with a hamstring injury, and the Pacers are now down 0-2 in the series after blowing Game 1.
Conversely, Boston, on the other hand, has found its mojo, riding a 40-point game from Jaylen Brown in Game 2 to a double-digit win.
I think the C’s roll again in this game, but there’s a prop I like better than taking them to win the full game.
Let’s dive into the two picks for Game 3!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 370-374-13 (-5.42 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 995-932-21 (+34.52 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics First Half -3 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
Boston Celtics First Half -3 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers
Boston barely covered the first-half spread in Game 2 – but it did – and why stop now when we’ve bet this prop nearly every playoff game this season?
The C’s are 63-30-1 against the spread in the first half, and I think they may be a little undervalued here with Haliburton up in the air for Saturday’s game.
Boston got off to strong starts (big first quarter in Game 1, big second quarter in Game 2) in the opening games of this series, and I expect it to have a lead at some point – it just needs to do a better job of closing out halves.
I think one possession is low enough to take the C’s in Game 3.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
NOTE: Tyrese Haliburton was ruled OUT due to an injury on Saturday afternoon
If he plays, Tyrese Haliburton is criminally undervalued in this prop with the Pacers returning home for Game 3.
In the first two games of this series, Haliburton put up 35 points and assists and then 18 points and assists – but he played less than 28 minutes in Game 2 due to a hamstring injury.
At home this postseason, the All-Star guard has points and assists numbers of:
- Game 3 vs. MIL: 34
- Game 4 vs. MIL: 28
- Game 6 vs. MIL: 27
- Game 3 vs. NYK: 42
- Game 4 vs. NYK: 25
- Game 6 vs. NYK: 24
He’s also cleared 24.5 points and assists in eight of 15 playoff games overall on this run.
I think this number is too low for a player that is much better at home this postseason.
