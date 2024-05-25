Betsided

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Causes Shift in Odds Ahead of Celtics vs. Pacers Game 3

By Iain MacMillan

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

News has broken on Saturday afternoon that Tyrese Haliburton will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final due to a left hamstring injury.

That leaves an outmatched Pacers team at an even bigger disadvantage as they face a 0-2 deficit to the Boston Celtics. As a result of the news, the betting odds have begun to shift even further in favor of the Celtics.

Let's take a look.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game 3 Odds

The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Before Haliburton injury news: Celtics -7

After Haliburton injury news: Celtics -7.5

The injury news has shifted the odds in favor of the Celtics a half point from Celtics -7 to Celtics -7.5 The move being a small one indicates oddsmakers and bettors likely expected Haliburton to miss this game. When the news was full confirmed, it moved a half point more in favor of the Celtics.

Our NBA expert, Peter Dewey, had a player prop locked in on Haliburton had he played. Now that he's out, Peter will be sticking to a first-half spread bet, which you can read about here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/NBA Odds