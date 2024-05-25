Tyrese Haliburton Injury Causes Shift in Odds Ahead of Celtics vs. Pacers Game 3
News has broken on Saturday afternoon that Tyrese Haliburton will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final due to a left hamstring injury.
That leaves an outmatched Pacers team at an even bigger disadvantage as they face a 0-2 deficit to the Boston Celtics. As a result of the news, the betting odds have begun to shift even further in favor of the Celtics.
Let's take a look.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game 3 Odds
Before Haliburton injury news: Celtics -7
After Haliburton injury news: Celtics -7.5
The injury news has shifted the odds in favor of the Celtics a half point from Celtics -7 to Celtics -7.5 The move being a small one indicates oddsmakers and bettors likely expected Haliburton to miss this game. When the news was full confirmed, it moved a half point more in favor of the Celtics.
