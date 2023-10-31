Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Knicks-Cavs, Devin Vassell)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
There’s just three games in the NBA for the Halloween slate, but I have four bets to place for these matchups after a solid 2-1 performance on Monday night.
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers begin the slate on TNT, and then we have two late-night matchups featuring Kevin Durant and the Suns taking on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs as well the Magic and Clippers doing battle in LA.
I have a pick for each of these matchups including one moneyline, spread, prop and parlay. A little something for everyone!
Let’s hope tonight’s picks are more TREAT than TRICK on Halloween.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 12-13 (-1.51 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 637-570-9 (+38.43 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- New York Knicks Moneyline (-155) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Peter’s Primetime Parlay (+110)
- Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
- Orlando Magic +6 (-108) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
New York Knicks Moneyline (-155) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Even though the Knicks have gotten off to a slow start this season, it’s hard to fade them in this game.
The Cavs are 0-2 since Darius Garland went down with a hamstring injury, and with him and Jarrett Allen out, the Knicks should be favored (like they are) to win. Cleveland is just 22nd in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and the Knicks crushed them on the glass with Allen healthy in the playoffs last season.
Counting the playoffs, these teams matched up nine times in the 2022-23 season, with New York going an impressive 7-2.
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are both due for some positive regression shooting the ball, and that should carry the Knicks to a win with two Cavs stars out.
Peter’s Primetime Parlay (+110)
Why not indulge in a little parlay with this Knicks-Cavs standalone matchup? We’re currently 1-0 on Peter’s Primetime Parlays this season.
Jalen Brunson 15+ Points
Brunson did miss this number in the Knicks’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, but they only scored 87 points in that game.
Brunson cleared this line in three of four regular season games against the Cavs and five of the five playoff games against them. In the postseason, he averaged 24.0 points per game against Cleveland.
I expect a bounce-back showing from the Knicks’ star on the road, who is shooting an impressive 48.0 percent from 3 this season.
Josh Hart OVER 2.5 Rebounds
There could be some value on Josh Hart in this game to hit the glass with Allen out.
Arguably the best rebounding guard in the NBA, Hart has tallied 10, three and six boards in his three games this season. He’s also coming off averaging 7.0 rebounds per game in 25 matchups for the Knicks last season.
Cleveland has struggled on the boards in the 2023-24 campaign, ranking 22nd in the league in rebounding percentage. This adjusted line should be easy for Hart to clear tonight.
Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds
Randle has 12, 12 and 11 rebounds in three games this season, so he should be able to clear this number against the No. 22 rebounding team in the NBA.
Randle’s normal prop is set at 8.5 boards – heavily juiced to the OVER – so I brought it down a couple rebounds for him tonight.
Immanuel Quickley 14+ Points, Rebounds and Assists
After recording 34 and 23 PRA in his first two games this season, Immanuel Quickley struggled against the Pelicans with 10 points, one rebound and one assist.
He still is going to play a ton of minutes for the Knicks, and he should bounce back after a 0-for- 3 night from 3.
Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
All the talk for the Spurs is about Victor Wembanyama – and rightfully so – but Devin Vassell is off to a great start this season.
The newly-extended wing has 23, 25 and 14 points in three games, shooting 55.0 percent from the field.
Vassell only fell short of this line in the team’s last game – a 40-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers – where he played a season-low 28 minutes. I think he bounces back in a big way tonight.
Orlando Magic +6 (-108) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers made a huge trade for James Harden, but they will have a thin bench because of it on Tuesday night. Plus, Terance Mann – who wasn’t included in the deal – was ruled out for this game.
That’s where Orlando – who is on the second night of a back-to-back – may have an advantage.
Orlando was 6-7 against the spread in the second game of back-to-backs last season, and the team is 3-0 against the spread overall this season. The team was a much shorter underdog against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.
I’m taking this line as a little bit of an overreaction, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Magic keep this game within six points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.