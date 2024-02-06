Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Kevin Durant, Franz Wagner)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
By Peter Dewey
It's a prop night!
After a 2-2 showing in Monday's NBA Best Bets, I'm focusing on the prop market, primarily led by Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, for the top plays on Tuesday night's slate.
With seven games in action, here are three players to target in the prop market, including a ladder rebound prop for one of the game's leading rebounders over the last week.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 201-182-8 (+0.68 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 826-740-17 (+40.62 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Franz Wagner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-130) – 0.5 unit
- Isaiah Hartenstein 15+ Rebounds (+300) – 0.5 unit
- Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
Franz Wagner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Franz Wagner has been hot shooting the ball for the Orlando Magic, hitting at least two shots from deep in seven of his last eight games since returning from an injury.
He now takes on a Miami Heat team that struggles to defend the 3-ball, ranking 24th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 16th in opponent 3-point percentage. Wagner hit 2-of-5 shots from deep in his last game against Miami.
I think the key here is the volume for Wagner, as he’s only shooting 31.4 percent from deep on the season but has attempted at least four 3-pointers in eight straight, including five or more in seven of those games.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-130) – 0.5 unit
Since his minutes restriction was lifted, Isaiah Hartenstein has picked up 12, 19, and 15 rebounds in his last three games.
The Knicks center has been elite on the glass, averaging an absurd 26.3 rebound chances over his last three games (which leads the NBA).
With Memphis likely struggling for offense with so many key players out (the team scored just 91 points against Boston on Sunday), there should be plenty of chances for Hartenstein to crash the glass.
I am worried about a blowout, but the Knicks have only been playing seven to eight guys, so Hartenstein might get this prop in three quarters.
Isaiah Hartenstein 15+ Rebounds (+300) – 0.5 unit
I’m also adding Hartenstein to get 15+ rebounds at +300 odds. He’s done that nine times this season, including each of his last two games. Since he’s getting over 26 chances to grab a board in his last three, 15 boards is not out of the question.
Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
Kevin Durant is waiting to explode for the Phoenix Suns, playing extremely efficient basketball and picking his spots for big-scoring nights.
This could be one of them in what should be a close game with the Milwaukee Bucks.
After scoring 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in limited minutes against Washington, Durant should get back to his high-scoring ways against a struggling Bucks defense. Milwaukee also is No. 3 in pace, so there should be possessions galore on Tuesday night.
The Suns forward is averaging 28.3 points per game, and he had put up back-to-back 30-plus point games before taking a back seat to Bradley Beal (43 points) in Washington. I love getting Durant at this number on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.