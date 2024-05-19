PGA Championship Round 4 2-Ball Bets (Xander Schauffele vs. Collin Morikawa)
We're just hours away from the leaders tee-off in the final round of the PGA Championship.
In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite 2-ball bets for today's action, including who will finish with the lower score between Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, the final pairing of the day.
PGA Championship Round 4 2-Ball Bets
- Robert MacIntyre -110 vs. Justin Rose
- Sahith Theegala -115 vs. Shane Lowry
- Xander Schauffele -130 vs. Collin Morikawa
Robert MacIntyre -110 vs. Justin Rose
For today's 2-ball bets, we're going to fade golfers who I think are putting at an unsustainable level. Justin Rose is the first of those golfers, gaining +2.47 strokes per round with his putting this tournament. I don't think that's going to continue in today's final round, especially with the fact he's losing strokes around the green. If his putting doesn't stay as hot as it has been, his short game will fall apart and he'll free-fall down the leaderboard.
Robert MacIntyre has been putting well, but not at an unsustainable level while also driving the ball a lot better than Rose. It's going to be a big moment for the young Scot, but I think he'll be able to keep things moving forward compared to his player partner.
Sahith Theegala -115 vs. Shane Lowry
It's astounding to see Shane Lowry at T4 despite losing strokes on the field with his approach play at -0.43 strokes per round. He has shot up the leaderboard almost solely due to his putting, gaining +3.48 strokes per round on the greens. I'd be shocked if he keeps that going in the final round.
Meanwhile, Sahith has been great on the greens too (+2.36 strokes per round putting), but has also been gaining +1.00 strokes per round with his approach play. He's been playing a lot more sustainable golf than the Irishman. I'll back Theegala at -115.
Xander Schauffele -130 vs. Collin Morikawa
It's time for Xander to finally win a major today. Analytically, he's been the second-best golfer on Tour this season and now he's tied for the lead heading into the final round. He's been striking the ball a lot better than Morikawa, gaining +1.72 strokes per round with his approach play compared to +1.00 for Morikawa.
Morikawa has been gaining an astounding +1.90 strokes around the greens in this tournament, which is by far more than any other golfer close to the top of the leaderboard. He can't rely on chipping to make a move on Sunday so even if Xander doesn't win the whole tournament, I'm willing to bet he'll go lower than his playing partner.
