Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Power Rankings: Ten Best Bets
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at this week’s Puerto Rico Open.
By Todd Moser
While the big guns are teeing it up in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the ‘uninvited’ young guns and tour vets still get a shot at a PGA Tour win at the Puerto Rico Open.
In this article, I'm going to rank the top 10 golfers most likely to win this week using a combination of current form, World Rankings, and course history.
Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Power Rankings
1. Nico Echavarria +4000
Yes, I’m ranking a 40:1 longshot number one. Echavarria is in good form and he’s the defending champ. Last week, he got into the top 10 before falling back to a T-21 finish. The week before that, I had him at +175000 to win as an unknown where he finished T-24.
2. Daniel Berger +2000
My pick to win last week bombed. He unexplainably missed the cut after a good first round. He played decently in Phoenix with a T-28, and arguably has the most talent in the field. Berger had a T-2 here back in 2019.
3. Victor Perez +4000
Perez played well last week and had a chance to win before settling for a T-16. He currently ranks 97 which is seventh best in the field.
4. Brandon Wu +2800
Wu has a good track record here. He as a T-3 in 2022 and a T-7 in 2021 in his two starts. He was on our card for the Mexico Open where he finished T-13. He had a T-18 finish at the Sony in Hawaii but missed the cut last week.
5. Robert MacIntyre +3300
The lefty Ryder Cupper from Scotland currently ranks 68 which is the best in the field. He contended in the Mexico Open and finished T-6. Last week though, he only managed a T-60 finish.
6. Martin Trainer +1400
In Trainer, we have a former winner, in 2019, and a guy with good form. Trainer finished T-15 at the Mexico Open, and he finished T-5 last week at the Argentina Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
7. Rafael Campos +6600
Campos is this week’s hometown hero. He is the only Puerto Rican in the field and will have the ‘home court’ advantage this week. In his two starts this year, he has a T-20 at The Farmers and a T-38 at the Mexico Open. Campos nearly won this event in 2021 before finishing T-3.
8. Ryo Hisatsune +2200
Hisatsune has had a decent rookie year thus far. He’s made four of six cuts with a season best T-11 at The Amex where he shot 23 under. He currently ranks 84 which is fourth best in the field.
9. Nate Lashley +3300
Lashley makes the top 10 due to his course history. He finished T-3 last year and T-7 in 2022. He also has a T-8 in 2019. He’s only made one cut this year, but it was a near win at the Farmers where he finished T-3.
10. Ryan Brehm +17500
Like Lashley, he makes the top 10 based on course history. He won this event in 2022 and had a T-11 in 2021. He also has only one cut made this year which was at the Farmers where he finished T-20.
