RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Longshots and First Round Leader Best Bets
Breaking down some longshots and first round leader (FRL) best bets for the RBC Heritage. Our FRLs are based on current PGA Tour first round averages.
By Todd Moser
The RBC Heritage is an elevated event on the PGA Tour this year, and today we're looking at some first-round leader bets and long shots to take this week.
Here are my top picks, where I'm using current PGA Tour first round averages to find the best first-round leaders.
RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Longshot Best Bets
JT Poston +6600
Poston is coming off a respectable T-30 at the Masters. He started off the year well with three Top 11s and a Top 20 in his first four out of five events but has cooled off since. He has had some good results at the RBC including a T-3 in 2022, a T-8 in 2020, and a T-6 in 2019.
Webb Simpson +25000
Here’s a super longshot. Simpson used to be an automatic pick for any event in the Carolinas. Granted, his best golf is behind him now and has not played well this year. His best finish is a T-30 at the API. His best finish here most recently was a T-9 in 2021. He won in 2020, had a T-16 in 2019, a T-5 in ’18, a T-11 in ’17, and lost in a playoff in 2013. Maybe he can bring back some of the old magic.
RBC Heritage at Harbour Town First Round Leader (FRL) Best Bets
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Cantlay ranks first on our Power Rankings and ranks first on Tour in first round scoring at 66.57. In the past two years, he has a solo third and a solo second to go along with three other Top 10 finishes including a T-3 in 2019, a T-7 in 2018, and another T-3 in 2017.
Cam Young +2800
A pick by many to win this week (but is on our no-bet list), Young ranks 24th in first round scoring at 69.00 and was FRL here last year before finishing T-3. He has a preferable early tee time.
Shane Lowry +4000
Lowry ranks sixth on our Power Rankings and ranks T-2 in first round scoring average at 66.75. He was the FRL here in 2019 when he finished T-3. He also finished T-3 last year.
Xander Schauffele +1600
Like Young, X is on our no-bet list; however, we did pick up a FRL win with him already this year, so we are going back to the well. He ranks T-2 in first round scoring average at 66.75. He finished solo fourth here last year.
Cam Davis +5000
The Aussie sleeper ranks fourth on our Power Rankings. Davis ranks fourth in first round scoring at 67.00. His last three starts at Harbour Town were T-7, T-3, and T-25.
Colin Morikawa +2800
We left him off our Power Rankings due to an expected Masters burnout. He ranks sixth in first round scoring average at 67.33. We’re thinking he can get off to a good start before losing energy. In 2021, he opened with a 65 before finishing T-7.
Ben An +5000
An ranks ninth in first round scoring average at 67.80. He played well at the Masters finishing T-16 and has often been in contention this year.
