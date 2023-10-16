Rice vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
How to bet the over/under on Thursday night.
By Reed Wallach
Rice and Tulsa each restart conference play after its BYE week in hopes of making a bowl push.
J.T. Daniels has been battling some injuries at quarterback for Rice, but could he use the off week to get back on track against a Tulsa defense that has been better than expected after a tough non-conference schedule?
Both teams are .500 as they start the second half of the season, who can get it going later in the season with a win on Thursday night in a projected competitive game?
Rice vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread and Total
Tulsa vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Tulsa is 3-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Rice is 4-2 ATS as a favorite
- Rice is 2-0 ATS as an underdog
- Rice has gone OVER in four of six games this season
- Tulsa has gone UNDER in four of six games this season
Rice vs. Tulsa How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 19th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Rice Record: 3-3
- Tulsa Record: 3-3
Rice vs. Tulsa Key Players to Watch
Rice
J.T. Daniels: The Rice passing game has been elite this season with Daniels under center, top 15 EPA/Pass this season. Daniels is completing two-thirds of his passes for 1,877 yards with 15 touchdowns. The team passes at a top-five rate in the country, so this game will come down to his arm.
Tulsa
Braylon Braxton: The Golden Hurricanes went back to Braxton late in the team's loss to Florida Atlantic after an ankle injury early in the season. The Tulsa offense held serve without Braxton, but we'll see if he can have the team performing better with an extra week of prep.
Rice vs. Tulsa Prediction and Pick
Tulsa has a poor passing defense, even if some of that is schedule-related as the team was torched by Oklahoma and Washington earlier this season, and that will be the crux of this handicap for the Rice offense.
The Golden Hurricane simply isn't generating enough pressure, with only eight sacks on the year while allowing a completion percentage of 66%, both outside of the top 100 nationally. This can open up the vertical pass game for the Owls, who are top 30 in yards per pass attempt this season.
Meanwhile, we'll see if this Tulsa offense can kick it into gear with Braxton likely back on the field. The team played a rain-filled outing at FAU depressing its point total, but the team scored 48 at home against Temple. Meanwhile, this Rice defense is starting to fall off after a hot start to the season, allowing 38 points to UConn ahead of the BYE week and 42 three weeks ago to USF.
With Rice's defensive concerns and the team's favorable matchup on offense against a questionable Tulsa pass defense, I think there may be plenty of points on the board come Thursday night.
