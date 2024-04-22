Rome Odunze NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: How High Will Washington's Wide Receiver Go?
By Reed Wallach
Rome Odunze has been a household name for college football fans all season, the top receiver for the National Championship runner up Washington Huskies.
After catching 92 passes for 1,640 yards with 13 receiving touchdowns, Odunze is coming into the public view again, seen firmly as a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with what’s appearing to be a backstop at pick No. 8, given the odds currently offered.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Odunze’s over under is 8.5 with a hefty tax to bet the under. It appears that Odunze’s range starts at No. 6 with teams interested in him at No. 7 and No. 8 as well.
Here’s the latest on the standout wide receiver’s draft position prop.
Rome Odunze NFL Draft Over/Under
- 8.5 (Over +134/Under -180)
How High Can Rome Odunze Go in NFL Draft?
Odunze’s stock is flying, once seen as a possible top 10 is now becoming a certainty.
The Washington product first started to gain buzz as a candidate for the Bears and Jets, who are picking No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, but those teams may need to move up further to get him, as the odds show.
Could Odunze go as high as No. 6 now, which is where the New York Giants are picking? It’s possible, in the opinion of some prominent media voices.
Odunze has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, and he may not be done climbing in the betting market as we draw closer to Thursday’s first round.
