Rome Odunze Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Can Top 10 Pick Outduel his Quarterback, Caleb Williams?)
By Reed Wallach
Rome Odunze was the exclamation point on an exciting first round of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears, joining forces with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to instantly form a scary duo in the passing game.
The Bears selected Odunze with the No. 9 pick, giving Williams a dangerous weapon in the passing game and providing further legitimacy to the Bears passing game. Odunze starred at Washington, and will look to continue to thrive at the next level, but can he contend for Rookie of the Year?
It will be tough for Odunze to steal the spotlight from Williams, the quarterback presumably passing him the ball, but he still is getting recognition in the crowded Rookie of the Year odds, which you will find below.
Odunze had 92 catches in arguably the best passing offense in college football last season while racking up 1,640 yards with 13 receiving touchdowns. He is a dangerous threat to rack up touchdowns and could have an instant connection with Williams from in close, as NFL Draft pundits pointed out last weekend.
It may be tough for Odunze to win ROY, but if Williams were to win, his fellow rookie pass catcher will be owed an assist most likely with his ability to haul in catches in traffic and convert chances into touchdowns.
For now, ahead of an exciting offseason for the Bears, here are the Rookie of the Year odds following the 2024 Draft.
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
