Ronnie 2K predicts Celtics vs. Suns NBA Finals, intriguing MVP pick for 2023-24 season
Ronnie 2K shared his predictions for the upcoming NBA season in an exclusive interview with BetSided's Peter Dewey.
By Peter Dewey
Ahead of the release of NBA 2K24, the premiere NBA video game on the market, I had the opportunity to sit down with Ronnie Singh – better known as Ronnie 2K – the Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing for 2K, for an exclusive interview.
We discussed how the NBA 2K24 ratings are devised, his insight into the game in this year and – most importantly – his predictions for the 2023-24 season.
If you’re looking to tail some of Ronnie’s picks, here’s a breakdown of a few of them:
Ronnie 2K reveals his NBA Finals pick for 2023-24 season
So, who does Ronnie see winning it all in the 2023-24 season?
“I think it will be the Suns versus the Celtics,” Singh said. “And I think that the Suns win the championship.”
Phoenix is currently +650 to win the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season while the Celtics are +500. The defending champion Denver Nuggets are the favorites at +480.
Phoenix made a major move this offseason, moving veteran guard Chris Paul in a trade to acquire former Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant, Beal and Devin Booker should form one of the best trios in the NBA in the 2023-24 campaign.
Plus, the team retained former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton this offseason.
“It’s not a wild call, cause obviously they have an amazing four and then they also brought some reinforcements,” Singh said. “Maybe it’ll take a second to gel, but I think it does gel. Last year was a humbling experience, getting eliminated early, so I do think that they take a massive leap and it just kind of comes together.”
It’s hard to argue with the talent Phoenix has, the team will just have to stay healthy. Durant, Booker and Beal all missed time in the 2022-23 season due to injuries. With a slightly thinner bench than you’d expect from a title contender, Phoenix can’t really afford its stars to miss major time in the 2023-24 season.
Ronnie 2K predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will win NBA MVP
Last season, Joel Embiid captured his first NBA MVP award, but Singh sees things going in a different direction in the 2023-24 season.
He pegged Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo – a two-time MVP – to capture his third league MVP.
“If I had to bet on it, I’d say that Giannis will win the MVP,” Ronnie said.
Last season, Antetokounmpo put up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while leading the Bucks to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, he was hurt in the first round of the playoffs and Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat as a result.
The 2023-24 season could be one where Antetokounmpo bounces back to win MVP, and he’s currently +550 to do so.
