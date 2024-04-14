Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Cubs will upset Mariners in Seattle)
It's Masters Sunday, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on some baseball as well.
We have a full slate of 15 games to bet on today and as is the daily tradition here at BetSided, we're going to give you which side we're backing in all 15 of them.
The majority of games today will take place in the afternoon and then we have an NL West showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers set for Sunday Night Baseball.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Angels +110
I'll take a chance on the Angels as underdogs with Tyler Anderson on the mound, who has yet to allow a run in 14 innings pitched this season.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers +166
The Brewers have to face their former pitcher in Corbin Burnes today, but the Brewers' offense has been red-hot this season, ranking second in the Majors in OPS at .836. I'll back them as significant underdogs today.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Phillies -178
You won't find me betting on Mitch Keller (5.29 ERA) on the road against Zack Wheeler (1.89 ERA), I don't care how good the Pirates have been in the first two weeks of the season.
Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -250
Kyle Freelan has a disgusting 16.03 ERA through his first two starts this season while Jose Berrios has looked fantastic with a 1.45 ERA. This is a no-brainer bet. Take the Jays.
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Royals -124
Don't look now but the Royals offense has been red-hot, ranking sixth in the Majors in OPS so far this season. I'm going to ride the hot bats with the Royals playing in Queens today.
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians +115
I have no faith in Nestor Cortes, who gets the start for the Yankees today. Cortes has a 3.50 ERA on the year but I expect regression sooner rather than later. The Guardians are 13th in the Majors in OPS this season at .729.
Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers -106
The Twins have the worst batting average in the majors at just .186. We should stay far away from betting on them until further noticed. Things won't be any better for them with Bailey Ober (12.79 ERA) on the mound for them today.
San Francisco Giants vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rays +100
Blake Snell is going to need a few starts to knock off the rust after being a late-signing for the Giants. That was evident in his first start when he gave up three hits, two walks, and three earned runs in just 3.0 innings. Until we see him back in form, we should feel comfortable taking the other side in his starts.
Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -152
Let's keep this one simple. This game is a matchup between the team leading the Majors in OPS and the team in dead last in OPS. Sometimes, it really is that easy.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers +102
These two teams rank fourth and fifth in OPS and they're both starting great pitchers today in Nathan Eovaldi and Christian Javier, so I'm just going to go ahead and take the underdog in what's virtually a coin-flip game.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Reds -154
I have no interest in backing the White Sox when Michael Soroka (6.14 ERA) takes the mound. Cincinnati may have an offensive field day today. I'll back the Reds.
Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Nationals +115
The Athletics are -126 betting favorites with Alex Wood (8.03 ERA) on the mound? No thank you. I'll back the better offense and the better pitcher as underdogs.
Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs +124
The Mariners rank 28th in OPS this season and now start Luis Castillo who has been dreadful through his first three starts with a 6.89 ERA. How are they this big of favorites today? I won't hesitate to back the Cubs as road underdogs.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -148
The Diamondbacks are in a great place at home today with Zac Gallen (2.25 ERA) taking on Miles Mikolas (4.76 ERA). Arizona is the team to back in this one.
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres +140
Regression is coming for James Paxton, who is not nearly as good as his 1.64 ERA indicates. The padres offense is inside the top 10 in most metrics so I'll take a shot on them as significant underdogs in Los Angeles tonight.
