Rutgers vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Pinstripe Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Rutgers will make the short trip from Piscataway, New Jersey to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York for the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami!
It was a resurgent year for the Scarlett Knights under head coach Greg Schiano, who used a physical defense to qualify for its second bowl game since 2014. The team will face a Miami team that fell short of its lofty goals but will look to finish the season on a winning note in the Pinstripe Bowl.
This game is set as a near coin flip, but is there betting value on one side? I got you covered with a full betting breakdown on the Pinstripe Bowl. You can find ALL of our bowl coverage here!
Rutgers vs. Miami (Florida) Odds, Spread and Total
Miami (Florida) vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Rutgers is 6-4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami is 6-6- ATS this season
- Rutgers lost its last four games to finish the season, not covering any of them
- Miami is 2-5 ATS as a favorite this season, including three outright losses
- Rutgers' Greg Schiano is 5-1 ATS in bowl games
Rutgers vs. Miami (Florida) How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 28th
- Game Time: 2:15 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rutgers Record: 6-6
- Miami (Florida) Record: 7-5
Rutgers vs. Miami (Florida) Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Kyle Monangai: Monangai is set to return to Rutgers next season, likely meaning he will play in the bowl game. The 1,105-yard rusher offset a dismal passing offense from the Scarlett Knights as the team used its running game to play a field position battle with its Big Ten opponents.
Miami (Florida)
Jacurri Brown: With Tyler Van Dyke in the portal and off to Wisconsin and backup Emory Jones injured, Brown is set to be the lone quarterback on the depth chart against an elite Rutgers defense. Brown has appeared in a handful of games and is a run-first QB, rushing for 223 yards on 54 carries while completing 60% of his 45 passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Rutgers vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
This is a favorable setup for the Scarlett Knights to get a bowl win in a local game where the team should have plenty of fans in attendance. The team will face a Miami team that is onto its third-string quarterback with a coach who typically struggles in the lead-up to bowl games. Mario Cristobal is 2-4-1 ATS in bowl games and may be more focused on the future of the program (especially at quarterback) than this exhibition game.
The Hurricanes have a laundry list of key contributors in the portal or opting out, including star safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams as well as defensive tackle Leonard Taylor.
Rutgers's offense won't blow the Hurricanes away, but given that the team should have a mostly full roster and plenty of motivation to win its first bowl game since 2014, I expect the team to come focused for this one. Further, the Rutgers offensive line has proven to be sturdy all season, 14th in sacks allowed and the team can avoid back-breaking mistakes, 13 turnovers lost are tied for the 28th lowest mark in the country.
Meanwhile, Miami is outside the top 100 in turnovers lost (21) and now is onto a third-string quarterback who hasn't proven to be a capable passer just yet.
I'll take Rutgers to simply win the game in what should be a defensive struggle.
