Ryder Cup Hole-in-One Odds (Will someone record an ace at Marco Simone?)
Breaking down the odds for a golfer to record a hole-in-one at the 2023 Ryder Cup
Pairings for the opening session are set and the 2023 Ryder Cup is ready to begin.
Odds have shifted in a major way towards Team Europe, but let's take a look at one of the most electric prop bets to place for a golf event; whether or not a player will record a hole-in-one.
Viktor Hovland (kind of) did it in the final practice round, recording a hole-in-one one a Par 4, but it was his third shot after hitting his first tee shot wayward.
Still, it's a great teaser for this week's action. Let's take a look at the hole-in-one odds.
Ryder Cup Hole-in-One odds
Before you're tempted to bet the "Yes" at +400 due to the long odds compared to a normal golf event, I'd recommend you pause for a moment and think about just how few chances there will be for a hole-in-one this week.
There are only four Par 3s, and then you might be able to include the Par 4 5th and 16th holes that are drive-able, and as we saw Hovland do, the 5th is a possible hole-in-one hole. Even if you include all six of those holes in your calculations, you also have to take in the factor that the 16th and Par 3 17th won't get played in every match when there are those that end in a blowout.
There have been just six holes-in-one in Ryder Cup history and there hasn't been any since 2006.
So, with all of those factors in consideration, I think the betting value actually lies on "No" at -600, if you're willing to lay the juice.
With that being said, betting should only be looked as a "for fun" endeavor for the majority of us, and betting on the "yes" is a lot more fun of a bet to place.
