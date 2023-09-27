Ryder Cup Odds See Dramatic Shift Just Days Before Event
Team Europe has become to betting favorite to win the Ryder Cup, just 24 hours away from the opening tee shot.
The Ryder Cup is here and we have seen some dramatic shifts in the odds in the final week before the opening tee shot.
Team Europe was as long as a +200 underdog this summer, and then even just a few weeks ago, Europe was down to being a +150 underdog.
Now, just over 24 hours away from the start of the event, Europe has become a betting favorite at most sportsbooks.
2023 Ryder Cup Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook, who has Europe listed at +200 in July, now had them as the +100 favorite. Yours truly took them at +200, so I'm feeling mighty fine heading into Ryder Cup action this week.
This is bound to be the closest Ryder Cup in recent history with both teams stacked from top to bottom and Europe having a home course advantage at Marco Simone in Italy.
Last week, the women's version of the Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup, ended in a 14-14 draw. Before the event started, the two teams had the exact same odds as the two squads at this week's Ryder Cup.
That means I wouldn't be shocked if we see a draw in the men's competition as well.
We have seen a draw twice in Ryder Cup history, with the latest coming in 1989.
While I thought the value was on the European side when it was at +200 odds, or event when it was at +155, but now with the odds set at basically a coin flip, the value may actually lie in a draw at 11/1.
Whatever happens, there's going to be some fireworks in Italy this week and I can't wait.
If you want to get in on the action, click the link below to sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook! If you do, you'll earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you place your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!