Ryder Cup Odds Continue to Shift After Official Rosters Announced
Team USA and Team Europe have announced their official rosters ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.
The next big event on the men's golf calendar is arguably the best event in the sport, the Ryder Cup.
We now officially know who will be making up both Team USA and Team Europe. The Americans on the team were announced last week, and Europe announced their participants this morning.
Let's take a look at the rosters for both squads and then we'll examine how it's effected the odds.
Ryder Cup Team USA Roster
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- Brian Harman
- Wyndham Clark
- Patrick Cantlay
- Jordan Spieth*
- Justin Thomas*
- Rickie Fowler*
- Brooks Koepka*
- Collin Morikawa*
- Sam Burns*
*captain's picks
There was no massive surprise on Team USA. There are plenty of people out there who believe Justin Thomas didn't deserve a spot due to his extremely underwhelming season where he finished just 71st in the FedEx Cup rankings, but his pedigree along with his strong history at the event was enough to warrant a captain's pick from Zach Johnson.
The final spot came down to Sam Burns and Cameron Young with Johnson eventually giving Burns the nod. Winning this year's Match Play event and being good friends with Scottie Scheffler were likely the deciding factors.
Ryder Cup Team Europe Roster
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Robert MacIntyre
- Viktor Hovland
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood*
- Shane Lowry*
- Sepp Straka*
- Justin Rose*
- Nicolai Hojgaard*
- Ludvig Aberg*
*captain's picks
The final two spots reportedly came down to Nicolai Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, and Adrian Meronk. Aberg won the final qualifying event on the DP World Tour calendar, the European Masters, which all but locked up his spot.
I was personally surprised that Team Europe captain, Luke Donald, selected Hojgaard over Meronk. I interviewed Donald two months ago and he specifically mentioned Meronk as a golfer he was eyeing for a captain's pick.
Ryder Cup odds
Last week, I wrote about how Team Europe has gone from +200 odds in July down to +150. Well, some money has come back in on Team USA as Europe's odds have backpedaled slightly, getting back to the +155 mark.
Now that the rosters have been officially announced, I don't expect much movement from now until the start of the event.
The reason for the slight odds movement back to Team USA is unknown. It may be due to Europe not selecting Meronk, or maybe bettors are starting to like the makeup of this American team with the like of Justin Thomas and Sam Burns making the squad.
