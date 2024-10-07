Saints vs. Chiefs Best Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5 (Target Xavier Worthy)
Despite key injuries to multiple offensive playmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 heading into October and a showdown Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans is licking its wounds after two-straight losses by a combined five points. The Saints now head to Arrowhead Stadium with a chance to get a signature victory.
The Chiefs are currently 5.5-point favorites in the matchup and the total is set at 43 points. Here are three best bets to consider.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Saints vs. Chiefs Best Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5
- New Orleans Saints (+5.5)
- Alvin Kamara UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards
- Xavier Worthy OVER 2.5 Rushing Yards
New Orleans Saints (+5.5)
We’ve gone over spread picks for this week and the Saints make the cut. The Chiefs are overvalued with a 4-0 record with each game coming down to the final drive of the fourth quarter. There was some heavy variance in Atlanta last week with the Falcons scoring two non-offensive touchdowns to beat New Orleans in a game the Saints deserved to win.
The Saints are cheap on the spread and we’ll get to fade a struggling Kansas City offense that is now missing Rashee Rice (knee), who landed on injured reserve alongside running back Isaiah Pacheco (leg). Patrick Mahomes is just 43-45-1 ATS as a favorite, which includes two covers this year in games (vs. Baltimore and at Atlanta) that came down to redzone stops by the defense.
Alvin Kamara UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-105)
These are two top-10 run defenses squaring off but we’ll focus on the Chiefs for this matchup. Kansas City has not allowed an opposing running back to go over this prop yet this season.
The four running backs to tally double-digit rushing attempts against the Chiefs this season - J.K. Dobbins, Bijan Robinson, Zack Moss and Derrick Henry - have combined to average just 35.7 rushing yards per game.
Kamara has gone over this prop in all four contests this season, but expect Steve Spagnuolo to dial up a scheme to limit Kamara and make Derek Carr have to beat Kansas City through the air.
Xavier Worthy OVER 2.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Worthy suddenly becomes the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver? It’s likely a committee approach in Kansas City’s wide receiver room but count on Andy Reid to dial up more creative ways to get Worthy the rock.
The speedster went over this rushing prop in each of the first three games before going without a carry in Week 4 against the Chargers. Realistically, we only need Worthy to get one jet sweep or one reverse to hit the over on this prop and he’s averaging 7.8 yards per carry on five attempts this season.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.