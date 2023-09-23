Saints vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3
Which young stars will show out in Saints vs. Packers?
By Reed Wallach
The New Orleans Saints look to build on its 2-0 record with a trip to Green Bay to face the new look Packers under Jordan Love's guidance at quarterback.
While this game won't breakdown the full game betting side and total as we did here, this game will key in on prop bets for emerging star in the Packers passing game Jayden Reed and both quarterbacks, Love and Derek Carr.
Here are my three favorite prop angles for this NFC clash:
Best Prop Bets for Saints vs. Packers
- Jayden Reed to Score a Touchdown Scorer
- Derek Carr UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards
- Jordan Love To Throw an Interception
Jayden Reed to Score a Touchdown Scorer
As Christian Watson has missed the first two weeks, and is a game-time call for Sunday's matchup, rookie Jayden Reed has emerged as a big contributor in the Packers new-look passing game. Reed has a 25% target share through three games. While he only has six catches on 13 targets, he caught two touchdown passes in Week 2's loss at the Falcons.
However, despite the ability to find the end zone quickly, Reed is still priced as a relative long shot to find pay dirt yet again. Love is clearly looking his way and I'm not so confident that Watson goes given he didn't practice Thursday. I'll take a shot on Reed, but you can find more anytime touchdown thoughts here.
Derek Carr UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards
Carr was in control of the Saints' offense in Week 1, passing for 305 yards in the win, but struggled mightily outdoors against a limited Panthers defense, completing only 58% of his passes for 228 yards, averaging about six yards per pass.
I'm not keen on this Saints offense one bit and Carr looks to be showing his age, especially outdoors. I believe that the Packers defense, which has looked the part against limited quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder and Justin Fields, can string together another stout defensive effort here.
Jordan Love To Throw an Interception
Love has been fine so far for the Packers. He hasn't thrown an interception yet, but he's only completed 55% of his passes with an average depth of target of about nine yards. He's not making many big time throws, only two per PFF, and has two turnover worthy plays.
While Love is making his home debut at Lambeau Field, he'll face the best defense of the three he's faced in the Saints, who have had little issue getting pressure on Ryan Tannehill and Bryce Young. The team has seven sacks already and has only allowed an average of 160 yards on a 56% completion percentage.
Love is going to mistakes, and the Saints defense is the most opportunistic he has faced to date.
