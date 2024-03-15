San Diego State vs. Utah State Prediction Odds, and Key Players for Mountain West Tournament Semifinal
By Reed Wallach
San Diego State and Utah State settle its season series with a spot in the Mountain West Conference Tournament finals on the line.
Both teams survived overtimes games on Friday, making for an interesting set up in this game with a battle of two of the best big men in the conference in Utah State's Great Osobor and San Diego State Jaedon LeDee.
Who has the edge? Let's break it all down with our full betting preview!
New DraftKings users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first wager of just $5 when you use the link below.
San Diego State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Utah State is 3-6-1 against the spread (ATS) in the last 10 games
- San Diego State is 4-6 ATS over the last 10 games
- Utah State has gone OVER in four of five games as underdogs
San Diego State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 15th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Diego State Record: 23-9
- Utah State Record: 27-5
San Diego State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
JaeDon LeDee: LeDee is averaging nearly 21 points per game and grabbing more than eight rebounds and is fresh off a 34-point, 16-rebound effort in the team's win against UNLV. He will now matchup against another physical frontcourt in Utah State, led by Great Osobor. LeDee has played well in both games against the Aggies, scoring a combined 39 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Utah State
Great Osobor: Like LeDee, Osobor put the team on his back in the win against Fresno State, scoring 29 points and grabbing 17 rebounds while going to the free throw line 24 times. Can he follow it up against a physical San Diego State defense?
San Diego State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
Two Mountain West stalwarts that are off overtime wins meet in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
After splitting the season series with each home team winning by double digits, I like the underdog Aggies to cover the modest point spread.
This is more of a fade of the San Diego State offense than anything the worst three-point shooting team in the MWC this season. Utah State does a great job of slowing games down in transition, 348th in opponent transition rate, and forcing teams into midrange jumpers. While SDSU is content shooting from there, 25% of its shots are deemed midrange jump shots, per ShotQuality, the team ranks 175th in points per possession.
Meanwhile, SDSU's physical defense does turn opponents over at the highest clip in the conference, but Utah Stae's group of ball handlers led by Darius Brown and big man Great Osobor have proven they can be up to the task. In the two games, Utah State played to about its season-long average in conference play.
Further, the team's ability to play through Osobor down low is notable as the Aggies love to generate motion and cut off him to get shots near the rim. ShotQuality deems that SDSU is owed a six percent increase in field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
I believe SDSU should be favored, but not by more than a bucket in a game that likely is decided in the final minutes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!