Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds: Bears Move to Favorite to Land Star Running Back
Breaking down the latest odds for Saquon Barkley's next team in the 2024 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
Free agent running back Saquon Barkley could be heading to a new team this offseason, and the market around the star running back is changing in the eyes of oddsmakers.
After Barkley wast not given the franchise tag by the New York Giants, the Houston Texans were heavily favored to land the star running back in free agency.
Things have changed since then, although Houston is still in the running for the former No. 2 overall pick. The Chicago Bears (+200) are now the favorite to land Barkley in free agency.
There is no clear favorite, but the movement on Chicago is huge. The Bears were just +900 to land Barkley after he wasn't given the tag, but there have been several reports linking the running back to Chicago.
Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds
Why Bears Could Sign Saquon Barkley
Barkley landing in Chicago does make a ton of sense if the team drafts a rookie quarterback, as the team would be able to build around that quarterback, who would be on a cheaper deal.
Barkley, when healthy, has put up impressive numbers in New York despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.
Chicago's offensive line isn't much better, but Barkley could benefit from not being the clear-cut No. 1 player in a team's offense. With DJ Moore on the outside in Chicago, the team would suddenly have one of the better supporting casts in the NFL.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.