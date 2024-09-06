Sharks 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
- Breaking down some season-long best bets for the San Jose Sharks in the 2024-25 season.
By Nate Duffett
We are 32 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league.
First up is the San Jose Sharks, who parlayed a last-place finish in the 2023-24 season into the first-overall draft pick and future No. 1 center Macklin Celebrini.
The Sharks were dreadful in 2023-24, finishing with a 19-54-9 record. They were eliminated from playoff contention in the second week of March and had the lowest-ever point total for an 82-game season. The Sharks and their fans earned the opportunity to draft Celebrini after having to sit through the pitiful regular season. However, the question now is if they'll have an identical season and get another top prospect or if they will improve.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Sharks and their players in 2024-25.
San Jose Sharks Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- Under 64.5 Regular Season Points
- Macklin Celebrini Over 54.5 Points
UNDER 64.5 Regular Season Points
The oddsmakers have the San Jose Sharks improving by 17 points for the 2024-25 season. The Sharks finished 2023-24 with 47 points to set the new league-low record. The Sharks are a better team compared to last season. They added Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Yaroslav Askarov, and Tyler Toffoli, to name a few.
It's hard to see this collection of players improving the Sharks by that much. I look at last year's Chicago Blackhawks team as an example of why it won't have an immediate impact. The Blackhawks added Connor Bedard and a collection of other young rookies to take the next step, and they also signed some veteran leadership like Toffoli will provide.
The Blackhawks finished with just 52 points, which was a bit of a surprise when it looked like they were trying to build a competitive team around Bedard. The young Sharks team may provide some optimism and exciting moments this season, but it won't translate into as many wins as the oddsmakers think.
Macklin Celebrini OVER 54.5 Points
This Macklin Celebrini bet is a matter of someone having to score for the Sharks. They have added some talent around Celebrini for his rookie season, but not many players will stuff the scoresheet. Fellow rookie Will Smith is one player who could steal some points from Celebrini, but another newcomer could make this bet hit.
It'd be a surprise if the Sharks didn't put Celebrini in the middle of Tyler Toffoli's line to start the season. Toffoli will still put the puck in the net if he gets opportunities, and Celebrini should be the man to make that happen. Celebrini also won't be afraid to put the puck in the net, as we saw in his freshman season at Boston University.
Bedard was able to get 39 assists last season in just 68 games. If Celebrini can remain healthy for the entire season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get to that mark with Toffoli on his wing and a highly skilled first powerplay unit. That would leave him just 16 goals to hit the over, and it's also easy to see him have a 20-goal, 35-assist season.
