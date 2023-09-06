SMU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Oklahoma ran through Arkansas State in Week 1, but will it win big again in Week 2? Oddsmakers are expecting a blowout against SMU.
By Reed Wallach
In what is sure to hold up as one of the most lopsided score lines of the entire season, Oklahoma demolished Arkansas State 73-0 at home in Week 1.
The Sooners will face a far tougher opponent in SMU in Week 2, but are receiving a ton of credit in the betting market as oddsmakers are expecting a year two jump for Oklahoma under head coach Brent Venables.
However, the Mustangs have handed the keys to its offense to long awaited starting quarterback Preston Stone, how will he handle a true road game against a hostile Norman, Oklahoma crowd? Here's my take on this game.
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
SMU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
SMU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Both teams covered in Week 1
- SMU went UNDER its total in Week 1
- Oklahoma went OVER its total (by itself) in Week 1
- Oklahoma went 4-8 ATS last season
- Oklahoma went 2-4 ATS when favored by more than a touchdown last seaosn
SMU vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- SMU Record: 1-0
- Oklahoma Record: 1-0
SMU vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
SMU
Preston Stone: The former four-star recruit is finally the starting quarterback of SMU after waiting behind Tanner Mordecai and showcased his upside in the Mustangs blowout win against Louisiana Tech. Stone completed 62% of his passes for 248 yards for three touchdowns, leading a Mustangs offense that averaged nearly six yards per play.
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel posted video game-like numbers in the blowout win against Arkansas State, 19-of-22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. This follows a trend of the OU offense looking very strong with Gabriel under center. Last year, he did suffer a concussion that cost him a game or so, but when on the field, he excelled. Gabriel completed 64% of his passes last season for 2,735 yards with a 22-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
SMU vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
From my early week betting preview, I am targeting SMU as one of my favorite bets of the Week 2 slate.
This is far too much respect for the Sooners, who faced arguably the worst team in the FBS this season, and now will face a Mustangs offense that can match the Sooners throughout the game behind the look of new starting quarterback Preston Stone.
Stone is the long awaited leader of the SMU offense, who waited behind now Wisconsin signal caller Tanner Mordecai, and showed his upside against Louisiana Tech in Week 1, posting a 0.27 EPA/Pass, 75th percentile when compared to all games in 20222.
Oklahoma went 3-5 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite of three or more last season as the team fell short of prior ratings from the Lincoln Riley era teams. While the team is sure to take a step forward in the second year of Brent Venables, I'm not trusting the Sooners to slow down SMU's air-raid offense under also a second year coach in Rhett Lashlee with a talented quarterback.
I expect fireworks in this one, and while Oklahoma's defense may look improved in 2023 off a one-game sample size, I will pay to see it. This was a roster that was 92n in EPA/Play and this is a SMU offense with a ton of speed that can rip off chunk plays. I don't trust Oklahoma to close out a big lead and cover a spread of this magnitude.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!