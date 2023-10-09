Stanford vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Can Colorado continue its march towards bowl eligibility?
By Reed Wallach
Colorado escaped with a road win at Arizona State, but the team was badly outgained and didn't cover. Can the Buffaloes get back on track at home against another PAC-12 bottom feeder in Stanford?
Colorado is playing its seventh game in a row, and while the team may look like its running out of gas, the team may get Travis Hunter back, who is at practice this week. Can the team win with margin against a Stanford team that is off of its bye week?
Here are the odds for this PAC-12 clash on Friday night. If you want to read on the marquee PAC-12 matchup this weekend, go check out our early week betting preview on Oregon vs. Washington here.
Stanford vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Stanford is 2-3 against the spread (ATS)
- Colorado is 2-4 ATS this season
- Colorado is 1-2 ATS this season as a favorite
- Stanford has gone UNDER in four of five games this season
- Colorado has gone UNDER in two of three games as a favorite
Stanford vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 13th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Stanford Record: 1-4
- Colorado Record: 4-2
Stanford vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Stanford
Benjamin Yurosek: Stanford has rotated between both Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson at quarterback, so it's unclear the team's plans out of the bye week, but Yurosek remains the team's lone plus target in the passing game. Yurosek has 15 catches on more than 15 yards per play through the air.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: The Colorado offense is starting to regress. While Sanders was able to engineer a game winning field goal drive in the final two minutes last week, he floundered for the rest of the game, passing for only 234 yards with one touchdown and was sacked four times. While his top target Hunter may return, the offense isn't helping Sanders.
Stanford vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Lost in the Colorado hype train hasn't been impressive against the spread this season, regularly overvalued since winning as three touchdown underdogs against TCU in Week 1.
The Buffs have played a chaotic schedule that has featured high profile games and seven weeks in a row of games. We are starting to see the team slow down as the team averaged only 4.57 yards per play last week against Arizona State, 17th percentile when compared to games across last season.
While Stanford's defense has struggled a ton this season against the likes of Oregon and USC, so has Colorado. Yes, the Buffs have an elite passer in Sanders, but the offensive line is putrid, allowing the second most sacks in college football this season (31).
The team still doesn't have a running game, 83rd in success rate on the ground and will continue to need to be carried by Sanders' arm. The team will face a well rested Stanford team that has been competitive against like competition. The team covered as double digit home underdogs against Arizona this season and will have an extra week to prepare for the Buffs.
It's been a long start to the season for Colorado and I can't trust them to blow a team out, something they've only done once this season. Yes, Stanford is poor competition, but this is setting up for a dangerous spots for the Buffs laying double digits.
