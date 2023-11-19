Sunday Morning Moneyline: Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 11
BetSided's favorite outright bets in Week 11
By Reed Wallach
Sometimes, all we want is a winner, and you've come to the right place.
Our BetSided team is sharing its favorite straight up picks for Sunday's Week 11 slate, big underdogs and considerable favorites, depending on what your flavor is for this weekend.
Going from the Bears as longshots to the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, here's our favorite straight up picks for this slate.
Best Straight Up Picks for NFL Week 11
- Bears (+400) vs. Lions
- Chargers (-166) vs. Packers
- Broncos (-140) vs. Vikings
Bears vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
Do I think the Chicago Bears are the better team in this matchup?
Absolutely not, but there are some signs of a potential upset in this weekend's NFC North matchup.
Let's be honest, the Detroit Lions defense has been average at best this season, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL in EPA per play, opponent success rate, and opponent yards per play.
Meanwhile, the Bears defense has been trending in the right direction and has allowed the seventh fewest yards per play (4.7) over their last three games.
I'm taking a shot on the Bears to pull off the upset in this rivalry matchup. -- Iain MacMillan
Chargers vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
The Packers simply haven’t been good enough on offense for me to back them in this game. The Chargers need a win to get back to .500 and stay in the playoff picture, and they at least gave Detroit a close game in Week 10.
Green Bay squandered multiple chances to beat the Steelers with turnovers, and I can’t trust Jordan Love to make the plays necessary to pull off this upset. -- Peter Dewey
Broncos vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
The Vikings have been a great story, but the Broncos may be turning into a playoff contender right before our eyes.
The team beat the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of its BYE week, and came out of it and stunned the Bills on the road. Russell Wilson looks to be playing his best ball of the season and the Broncos defense is fourth in EPA/Play since Week 8.
The national media may be focused on Josh Dobbs and the Vikings, but it'll all be about the Broncos after a win on Sunday night football.
