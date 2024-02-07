Super Bowl 2024 Referee Could Play Major Role for Over/Under Bettors
This referee trend could give bettors some insight into how to bet the total.
By Peter Dewey
We're just a few days away from the Super Bowl, and if you haven't locked in your bets for Sunday's action, there's still time to get in on some of the latest trends.
One interesting one involves the referee for this game, Bill Vinovich, and where the public is leaning on the total. BetSided's Iain MacMillan shared a ton of interesting Vinovich trends this week.
When it comes to the total, Vinovich has been the referee in games that have hit the UNDER at a 60 percent clip over the last 10 years. Yet, bettors are hammering the OVER in Super Bowl 58.
Should we trust this Vinovich trend and fade the public? I think that could be a good strategy, but not simply just because of the official for this game.
If you’re looking to bet on Super Bowl 58, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
This year’s total is all the way up at 47.5 points, but why? These two teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the NFL in scoring defense this season, and as great as Patrick Mahomes is, the Kansas City defense did a great job shutting down Miami, Buffalo and Baltimore en route to the Super Bowl.
Two of Kansas City's playoff games fell well short of this number, while the Bills game barely went over.
As for the 49ers, their win over Green Bay fell short of this number while the NFC title game di go OVER.
I think that OVER bettors may fall in love with the 49ers playmakers and the lore of Mahomes and take the OVER.
With Vinovich refereeing and both teams sporting strong defenses, I think the UNDER could be the play.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.