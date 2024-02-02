Super Bowl 2024 Squares Game (Printable Downloadable Super Bowl Squares Sheet)
A printable Super Bowl Squares sheet to use for your family and friends for Super Bowl 58.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL playoffs come to an end on Sunday, Feb. 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl 58!
After an interesting playoffs that saw a few surprise teams win games, we ended up with a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs down Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers for Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl win.
Can Brock Purdy avenge that loss for San Francisco this season?
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the United States, and there are many reasons why. Some people do it for the love of the game, some are betting on it (which if you are, check out all of our Super Bowl content on BetSided), some are in it for the commercials, and others for the halftime show.
And this year, there is the Taylor Swift factor too.
There are also fun games to play during the Super Bowl, such as a doing a prop bet pick'em with your friends and family, or by doing Super Bowl Squares!
Super Bowl Squares are a fun way to get a bunch of people involved in the game, and it doesn't matter if you know football well or not. Here's a guide on how to play, as well as a printable Super Bowl Squares sheet to get you started!
How to Play Super Bowl Squares
To play Super Bowl Squares, you need to start with a 10 by 10 grid and label it with the two teams' names -- one going across the rows and the other on the columns.
Then, people will buy a "square" on the grid for a fixed price, say $10 for this example. If you fill all of the squares in the 10 by 10 grid, you'll have a $1,000 pot for this year's Super Bowl. After buying a square, you randomly fill in your name on a spot on the grid.
From there, the person organizing the game will randomly draw numbers between 0-9 to place across the top of the grid and down the side. For example, your grid could have numbers going across the top in this order: 4,3,6,8,7,1,0,2,9 -- and down the side in this order: 9,0,8,4,5,3,2,1,6.
At the end of every quarter, the last digit of the score for each team is plotted on the grid. So, if the end of the first quarter ends with the Chiefs leading 7-3, the square that has the Chiefs side with a seven and the 49ers side with a 3 would be the winner for that quarter.
This goes on for each quarter of the game and for the final score. Here's what a Super Bowl Squares grid will look like if it is not filled out. (You can print or download this to use yourself)!
Printable Downloadable Super Bowl Squares Sheet
Super Bowl Squares Winnings Breakdown
The winnings breakdown for Super Bowl Squares usually gives the same amount for the first three quarters and a bigger prize for the final score.
So, in a $1,000 pot, the breakdown may look like this:
- First Quarter: $200
- Second Quarter: $200
- Third Quarter: $200
- Full Game: $400
Super Bowl Squares are pretty random, but it makes for a fun game for all parties involved since it puts everyone on an equal playing field!
