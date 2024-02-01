Printable Super Bowl Party Prop Bets Sheet (49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 2024)
The official BetSided Super Bowl Party Prop Bets Sheet!
By Peter Dewey
Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is coming up faster than you think, and there are plenty of things to do to get ready for your Super Bowl party.
One of those is a fun pick'em or prop bet game, where you can pick different events in the game with your friends to see who comes out on top.
Here at BetSided we have created a free printable prop bet sheet for you to use for this year's Super Bowl!
If you’re looking to bet on Super Bowl 58 and some of these prop bets, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
What Is a Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet?
A Super Bowl prop bet sheet features several different events in the game that you can wager on!
This sheet that we have below compiles all the wagers into one document so you and your Super Bowl party can track your score. It comes with the odds for each prop listed, including everything from the game winner to receiving props to the coin toss!
Whoever finishes with the most correct picks is the winner. All picks should be placed before the game starts!
Free Super Bowl 58 Party Prop Sheet for 49ers vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet Strategy
If you're looking to get a leg up on your friends and family in this year's Super Bowl prop bets, make sure to check out our coverage on BetSided of every prop you can think off.
We have stories on how to bet the National Anthem length, coin toss, Gatorade color and more!
Plus, our own NFL expert Iain MacMillan broke down 58 different bets to place for Super Bowl 58. This should give you plenty of information when it comes to betting on some of these props!
Best of luck in your prop bet party wagering.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.