Super Bowl 58 MVP Opening Odds (Patrick Mahomes Favored to Win Third Super Bowl MVP)
The matchup for Super Bowl 58 is set which means that not only do we have the opening odds for the big game, but the other markets are starting to open as well, including the odds to be named Super Bowl MVP.
As you could have probably guessed, Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win his third Super Bowl MVP. Let's take a look at who is listed behind him on the opening list of odds.
Super Bowl MVP odds
It should be no surprise that Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy top the odds list to win Super Bowl MVP. A quarterback has been named MVP in 10 of the last 14 Super Bowls. The other four games the MVP was awarded to Malcolm Smith (linebacker), Von Miller (linebacker), Julian Edelman (wide receiver), and Cooper Kupp (wide receiver).
Mahomes has also been named the MVP in both of his Super Bowl wins.
The other top choice is Christian McCaffrey at +480, who many would say is the best player on the 49ers. He can damage teams both through the air and on the ground and was an MVP candidate throughout the season. Unfortunately for him, a running back hasn't been named Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis for the Broncos in 1998.
Other interesting names that may be worth a bet include Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, Isiah Pacheco, and Brandon Aiyuk. If you want to sprinkle on a couple of defensive players, Chris Jones and Fred Warner seem like solid choices at north of 100/1 odds.
Whoever you place your Super Bowl MVP bet on, be sure to place your wager at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.