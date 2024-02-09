Super Bowl Final Score Prediction (What will be the correct score of Super Bowl 58?)
Attempt to predict to exact final score of Super Bowl 58
Before you know it, we'll be watching the opening kickoff at Super Bowl 58.
At this point, you've likely already placed your bets for the big game, but there's still one more wager you need to place. There is one type of bet that if you win it, you'll instantly become a legend in the group chat.
That bet is a prediction of the exact final score of the Super Bowl. Is it going to win? Almost certainly not, but if it does you'll win a decent chunk of change and have bragging rights over your group of friends for the rest of your life.
So, I'm going to take my shot at it and break down what I think the final score of this Sunday's game will be.
Super Bowl 58 Final Score Prediction
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", then you know that I'm backing the 49ers to win and cover, along with the UNDER 47.5.
We should avoid having a short memory and putting too much stock into the last couple of games. Let's remember the 49ers were considered a top two team in the NFL for the majority of the season and they led the league in virtually every single offensive category you want to look at.
Meanwhile, these two defenses were second in third and scoring, allowing a combined 35.2 points per game, well below the set total of 47.5. The Chiefs themselves hit the UNDER at a rate of 70% the season.
So, we need a final score that would reflect the 49ers winning by at least three points, but also with a total combined score of 47 or fewer.
That's why I'm making my official exact final score prediction of 24-20 in favor of the 49ers.
Prediction: 49ers 24, Chiefs 20
