Super Bowl Odds for Every Team Entering Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season
Breaking down the Super Bowl odds for every team in the NFL ahead of Week 1 of the season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, and we’re closing in on the final few days to grab a team to win the Super Bowl in the futures market at the preseason price.
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently the favorites, and oddsmakers appear to be expecting a Super Bowl rematch based on the Philadelphia Eagles ranking No. 2 in the odds.
Betting on a Super Bowl winner can be lucrative if you pick the right team, as the Chiefs have the shortest odds at +600. However, it’s not easy to do. There are a handful of teams at shorter than 20/1 odds this season, which means oddsmakers could see a lot of rosters have a shot to win it all.
The AFC is loaded with the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, while the NFC has a few top contenders (Philly and San Fran) followed by a bunch of teams trying to prove that they are a viable contender.
AFC Super Bowl Odds
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
NFC Super Bowl Odds
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
