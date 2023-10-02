Syracuse vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for an ACC matchup for the Syracuse Orange and North Carolina Tar Heels.
By Josh Yourish
The North Carolina Tar Heels actually jumped up a spot in the AP Poll to No. 14 this week while they were on their bye. Mac Brown’s team is 4-0 and diving right back into ACC play after beating Pitt 41-24 in Week 4, with the 4-1 Syracuse Orange coming to Chapel Hill.
This is a matchup that typically makes you think of basketball, but it’s an exciting matchup on the football field this season too. Syracuse’s only loss came to Clemson last week, 31-14. We’ll dig into this Week 6 matchup, but for a wider look around the country, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Syracuse vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-2 in North Carolina games
- Syracuse is 3-1-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Syracuse games
Syracuse vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse Record: 4-1
- North Carolina Record: 4-0
Syracuse vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Leon Lowery, LB: Last week, the linebacker had a big game with three tackles and two sacks against Clemson. The Orange will need to get after Drake Maye to have a chance defensively in this one, so the team’s sack leader is one to keep an eye on.
North Carolina
Omarion Hampton, RB: The Tar Heels might have the second best QB in the country, but they’re not afraid to ground and pound too. Hampton is running for 5.2 yards a carry this season and has racked up 383 yards and seven touchdowns through four games.
Syracuse vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
The Tar Heels have the better quarterback, and they’re more tested because they have played a very competitive schedule. However, the numbers say to back Syracuse in this one.
Garrett Shrader has led the Orange offense to ranking 25th overall and 38th averaging 6.3 yards per play. Against Clemson they gained just 4.4 yards per play, but ultimately were done in by three turnovers. Considering that they only allowed 5.4 yards per play to Clemson, the game should have been much closer.
North Carolina’s defense is the best it has been in Mac Brown’s recent resurgence in his second stint in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels rank 64th in total defense and 48th in defensive yards per play. Syracuse has a balanced attack and their 38th ranked passing offense will be able to exploit Carolina’s 84th ranked passing defense.
When you flip it around, Syracuse still has the edge. The Orange are very stout, ranking 20th in total defense and sixth in yards per play only surrendering 4.3. They’ll be able to force the entire game to Drake Maye’s shoulder by shutting down Omarrion Hampton and the run-game because they rank 12th in yards per rush at 2.7.
Syracuse will force Drake Maye to throw and that’s not always a great thing, but this season he’s been a bit more turnover prone with five touchdowns to four interceptions. The Orange defense is only giving up 5.9 yards per attempt to opposing quarterbacks. The numbers all favor Syracuse and I have to take the Orange as 8.5 point dogs.
